Next month’s gas bill could be twice as high, Cobb utility company warns

AUSTELL, Ga. — Customers of a local natural gas provider are bracing for a significant increase in their next utility bill. That’s after Austell Natural Gas System sent out notices letting them know to expect an increase.

The notices said customers would see an increase, even though they may not have used more natural gas than normal. That didn’t sit well with some customers.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” one man told Channel 2’s Tom Jones. “Horrible. Ridiculous.”

“We’re already struggling as it is,” customer Judy Wright said.

Steve Frederick said times are hard.

“Have you ever been on a fixed income?” Frederick asked.

Customers were shocked after learning their next gas bill could double. Bills are going up for the utility company’s nearly 60,000 customers, no matter if they used more gas or less last month.

Justin Isbill, the company’s general manager, says it’s all a result of freezing temperatures in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma last month that blocked gas production. At a time when the nation was at near record demand.

“The production wasn’t there anymore and it was very volatile to get gas to our system,” Isbill explained.

When they finally were able to get gas, the price went way up and now it’s costing customers.

Jones asked Isbill if a customer’s bill in January was $200, what they could expect to pay in February.

“It could possibly double,” Isbill responded.

Isbill says the company has been inundated with complaints. However, he says the natural gas provider wants to help.

“If you call in, we’ll try and assist you the best we can,” Isbill said.

Customers say this is not the time to ask them to pay more. “

With groceries being as high as it is, and now getting hit with another high bill. Yeah It’s outrageous,” Wright said.

Isbill says this is a one-time significant hike. Although he said he is not sure where the price will go after that.

This is going to affect customers in Austell, Mableton, Powder Springs, Lithia Springs and Douglasville.

