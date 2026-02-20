Pedestrian crossing interstate hit by tractor-trailer and killed in north Georgia

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said someone crossing Interstate 75 was hit and killed Thursday night.

Law enforcement were sent to the scene of the collision at around 8:03 p.m. The collision occurred at at about mile marker 290 in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Georgia State Patrol said someone was crossing the interstate when a tractor-trailer struck them in the middle lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The next-of-kin has been notified.

The investigation shut down those lanes for hours.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information on the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group