Pedestrian crossing interstate hit by tractor-trailer and killed in north Georgia

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said someone crossing Interstate 75 was hit and killed Thursday night.
Law enforcement were sent to the scene of the collision at around 8:03 p.m. The collision occurred at at about mile marker 290 in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
Georgia State Patrol said someone was crossing the interstate when a tractor-trailer struck them in the middle lane.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The next-of-kin has been notified.
The investigation shut down those lanes for hours.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information on the crash.
