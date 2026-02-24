Shooter followed victims from club before deadly triple shooting on busy DeKalb road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a triple shooting that ended with one person dead on Monday.

Police said someone reported a shooting near Hwy 78 and Lawrenceville Hwy around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Three people later showed up to Emory Decatur Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police sources told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that one person died, another is in critical condition and the third had minor injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the shooter, who has not been identified, followed the victims from two clubs, Pin Ups and Strokers.

“You really have to be very, very careful our here and watch who you correlate with,” said Terry Perry, who lives in the area.

Police say this was likely a targeted attack, but neighbors are still concerned about their safety since police have not arrested the shooter.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Just be more aware of my surroundings in these days and times,” another man said.

Investigators are looking for video or to hear from drivers and pedestrians who may have seen something that will help them identify the shooter.

If you have information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP:WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group