Sick hiker rescued by air from Appalachian Trail in Georgia

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency responders in north Georgia faced challenges in rescuing a sick hiker on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.

Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said the call came in at about 10:39 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. A 46-year-old man became too ill to walk while hiking north on the Appalachian Trail near Hawk Mountain.

The man was in a remote section of the trail, which made the rescue challenging. The multi-agency effort took hours.

The county’s fire, EMS and EMA crews responded and treated the patient, who was not able to walk. Emergency responders used a stokes basket, which is a type of rescue stretcher, and carried him out to “a suitable extraction point,” Fannin County EMA said.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources provided aerial support.

The patient was taken via long line from the mountain to a landing zone near the top of Hawk Mountain. He was taken via Life Force to a hospital for further treatment.

The call was completed just after 7 p.m.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of teamwork, preparation, and interagency cooperation when operating in remote areas of our county,” Fannin County EMA said.

The county’s emergency agency encouraged hikers to stay hydrated, know their physical limits, share their hiking plan with someone, and carry enough supplies and communication devices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group