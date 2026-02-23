Colin Gray trial: Mother of Colt Gray testifies in court, judge denies mistrial request

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The sixth day of the trial against Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, had the teen’s mother take the witness stand.

Prosecutors detailed a series of text messages between Marcee Gray and Colin Gray about the online threats the day after the shooting at Apalachee High School.

Attorneys for Colin Gray asked the court for a mistrial after Marcee Gray’s testimony, where she told the court he was mentally and emotionally abusive to their son.

Defense counsel Brian Hobbs said the prosecutors were not allowed to introduce character evidence unless the defense did first, but prosecutors said that was a different type of character evidence and is unrelated to what Colin Gray faces charges for.

The judge denied Hobbs’ motion for mistrial, saying it did not change any prejudice toward the defendant, but ordered the jury to disregard Marcee Gray’s statements.

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie were killed in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting and nine others were injured.

Colt Gray, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

