School shooting suspect had ‘shrine’ to Parkland HS shooter

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A GBI special agent on Friday explained what she found inside Colin Gray’s home the day of the Apalachee High School shooting.

Day 5 of the Colin Gray trial began with Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Heather Lashley on the witness stand.

The father of shooting suspect Colt Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the deadly crime.

Inside the home where Colt, the suspected shooter, lived with his father, jurors saw ammunition scattered throughout the home.

Jurors saw evidence photos of an AR style rifle and shotgun unlocked in the father, Colin Gray’s, room.

Lashley testified that no firearms in the home had locks on them. No guns or ammunition were secured in safes.

Prosecutors also introduced evidence photos that show inside a computer room Colt used.

On the wall, Lashley told jurors she found a “shrine” with several photos displayed of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of carrying out the deadly shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School High School in Parkland, Florida.

Posted on the wall with photos of Cruz were various news articles related to the shooting.

The Barrow County District Attorney’s Office accuses Colin Gray of buying his son the gun used in the mass shooting.

During opening statements on Monday, District Attorney Brad Smith told jurors Gray gave his son, Colt, access to the gun despite knowing he could harm others.

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie were killed in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. No start date has been set for his trial.

He faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

