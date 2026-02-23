Cobb elementary school principal resigns after DUI charge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County School District principal who was charged with a DUI has resigned.

Jill Spiva was charged with DUI / Less Safe and open container along with other traffic charges in January. The crash happened near the school at the intersection of Ebenezer and Sandy Plains roads.

The district announced the change in an email sent to Addison Elementary School parents on Monday.

Brett Ward will serve as the elementary school’s interim principal for the rest of this school year, Cobb County School District informed parents.

