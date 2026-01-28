911 calls raise new questions in DUI arrest of Cobb elementary school principal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released 911 calls are raising additional questions in the DUI arrest of an elementary school principal in Cobb County, including claims from callers who told dispatchers they saw children inside her vehicle at the time of the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jill Spiva, the principal of Addison Elementary School, is currently on administrative leave following her arrest earlier this month for driving under the influence. Police arrested Spiva near the school after a crash at the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Sandy Plains Road.

One man who called 911 said Spiva side-swiped his vehicle while he was stopped at a red light.

“I was sitting at a red light and got side swiped,” the caller told a dispatcher.

In a follow-up statement to 911, the man said the impact caused significant damage to his truck.

“She hit me in the front corner panel, went all the way down the side of my truck and broke my rear axle,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another caller told dispatchers she believed the driver also hit a nearby sign.

“It looks like a lady in a black SUV ran into a sign,” the caller said. “She’s pulled over. She’s got a few kids in the car. It doesn’t look like anybody’s hurt.”

A second 911 caller also reported seeing children inside the vehicle.

Those details were not included in the original police report, and police told Channel 2 Action News they are now looking into the information provided in the 911 calls.

According to police, officers found a half-empty bottle of vodka inside Spiva’s vehicle following the crash.

The incident has left some parents frustrated, saying they only learned about the arrest after Channel 2 Action News reported it.

“Most parents want to see more transparency,” said Keith Maher, a parent with a child at Addison Elementary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Maher told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he became concerned after noticing Spiva was absent from a school event she typically attends. He later learned the event took place the same day as the crash and near the location where police made the arrest.

“It was very close to the school,” Maher said. “If she intended on being at the event that we were all at that night, it was probably a good thing she crashed at that corner and not at the school.”

The Cobb County School District confirmed that Spiva is on administrative leave and said families were notified earlier this month that additional details could not be shared.

In a statement, the district said the situation is under review in accordance with district policy and added it is confident in the staff currently leading Addison Elementary School.

Channel 2 Action News attempted to reach Spiva for comment, but could not find an attorney listed on her behalf.

©2026 Cox Media Group