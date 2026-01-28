Woman hospitalized after being shot by officers at Cobb police headquarters

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at the Cobb County Police Department headquarters.

Investigators say an officer and an armed woman were involved in a shooting on the premises of the Fairground St. SE headquarters.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is at the headquarters and saw a large portion of the parking lot blocked by police tape and police evidence markers scattered on the ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No officers were injured, but the woman was shot and rushed to the hospital. There is no word on her current condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group