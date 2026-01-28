Georgia fire chief faces child molestation charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a fire chief following allegations involving a minor.

According to the GBI, Dale Lehman Barnard, 66, of Glennville, was arrested and charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation and criminal trespass.

Barnard served as the chief of the Glennville Fire Department, the GBI says.

The investigation began on January 27, when the Glennville Police Department responded to a 911 call from a minor who reported that Barnard entered his home and molested him.

The Glennville Police Department and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation later that day.

Investigators say evidence was recovered from the home that supports the minor’s report.

Barnard was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

The case remains active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

