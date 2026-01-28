Man shoots at Georgia utility workers restoring power, sheriff says

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he threatened and fired shots at power crews working to restore electrical service.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday to the area of Bluebird Lane and Old Highway 441 in Lakemont after receiving reports of a man threatening and shooting at utility workers trying to restore power.

Sheriff Mark Gerrells said deputies responded to the area and conducted a search for the suspect involved. Deputies later found and arrested Bobby Allen Mashburn, 56, of Lakemont.

Mashburn was charged with one count of reckless conduct, two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated assault. A gun was also seized in connection with the shooting.

Sheriff Gerrells said threats or acts of violence toward utility workers or others performing essential services will not be tolerated.

“These individuals are working to restore services and keep our community safe, and actions that place them in danger are taken very seriously,” the sheriff said.

The incident remains under investigation.

