Former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken lands first NFL head coaching job

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have hired former University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach.

Sources confirmed the Browns’ hire to ESPN, NFL Network and the Athletic on Wednesday morning. Monken replaces Kevin Stefanski, who was just formally introduced as the Atlanta Falcons’ new head coach on Tuesday.

This will be Monken’s first NFL head coaching job and it’s with an organization he knows well. Monken was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Browns’ divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Between his time in Cleveland and Baltimore, Monken joined Kirby Smart’s staff at UGA. Monken’s offenses helped power the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

Georgia ranked fifth in total offense with 501.1 yards per game, 41.1 points per game and 75 total touchdowns in his last season.

He left UGA in 2023 to join the Ravens staff until the team fired John Harbaugh, who is now with the New York Giants.

Monken’s other stints in the NFL included his time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach. His last head coaching job was at Southern Miss.

