Will Georgia see snow this weekend? What we know now, what’s most likely

For the second weekend in a row, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a winter weather threat.

A coastal storm this weekend is likely to spread snow across parts of the south and mid-Atlantic. Some snow may spread into Georgia.

As of Wednesday, there are two things that Severe Weather Team 2 is confident about. The first is the coldest air of the season arrives late Friday night into Saturday with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s. The second: Any precipitation that does make it into north Georgia will be a form of dry snow.

The question remains though how far west a low-pressure area tracks off the East coast this weekend. That will play the key role in the chance for some accumulating light snow.

Right now, the highest chance of accumulating snow is east of Atlanta. From west Georgia through the city, at least flurries and scattered snow showers are possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 is watching the track closely though. Any shift west means a better chance for accumulating snow.

