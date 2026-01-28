Assistant principal at Georgia elementary school accused of stealing from Walmart nearly 100 times

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The assistant principal at an elementary school in Cherokee County is on leave after being accused of nearly 100 thefts.

Courtney Shaw, 47, is the assistant principal at Free Home Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

An incident report filed by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by Channel 2 Action News accuses Shaw of stealing from Walmart 98 times in just two months.

The report says that between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31, Shaw stole $943.97 worth of merchandise from the Bells Ferry Road store.

They say Shaw stacked items on top of each other at checkout, but only scanned one item before placing both in a bag or her shopping cart.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Cherokee County School District for a statement and learned Shaw has been placed on administrative leave pending internal and law enforcement investigations.

<i>It has come to our attention that an employee at Free Home ES has been arrested for alleged incidents unrelated to our school or district. Immediately upon these allegations being reported, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and law enforcement investigations. </i> <i>Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me.</i> — Cherokee County School District spokesperson

According to the school’s website, Shaw has been at Free Home Elementary School since 2024.

Before then, she spent eight years as assistant principal at Bascomb Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

