Lawmaker wants to dub metro Atlanta landmark Trump Mountain

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — You could soon visit Trump Mountain, less than an hour and a half outside Atlanta.

A state lawmaker is introducing a resolution in the Georgia House of Representatives to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain.

The resolution is backed by State Rep. David Clark (R-Buford).

The renaming would “recognize the historic significance of President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and legacy.”

Clark’s resolution says Sawnee Mountain was chosen to commemorate the town hall President Trump held in Forsyth County during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Sawnee Mountain is located just under 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

