Former Pres. Trump returns to Georgia for townhall in Forsyth Co., rally at Cobb Energy Center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks from Election Day, Georgia remains top of mind for both presidential candidates.

Former President Donald J. Trump will return to the Peach State for two events Tuesday, a town hall meeting in Cumming and a rally at the Cobb Energy Center.

The former president will be taping a town hall with Fox News focused on women for the network’s “The Faulkner Focus,” before heading to a 7:30 p.m. rally in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

Trump’s women-focused town hall will feature an all-woman audience, with Fox News saying polling shows women voters are most focused on the economy, abortion, immigration and health care for the coming election.

The economy and reproductive rights have been at the top of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign issues since she ascended to the top of the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

Similar to the Trump Campaign’s focus on Georgia for the 2024 presidential election and return to the state to shore up support, Harris is expected back in Georgia on Saturday for an Atlanta campaign stop, but the details are not yet available about where she’ll be or who might be joining in the events.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group