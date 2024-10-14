Bill Clinton says election will all come down to ‘want to’ as he stumps for Harris across state

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Former President Bill Clinton visited Columbus on Monday to rally support for the Harris campaign, focusing on galvanizing voters ahead of early voting set to begin.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was there as Clinton returned to the Peach State, which he won in 1992, with particular attention on rural areas outside the metro region.

“Everybody was in such good humor I even had a guy with a MAGA hat ask to take a picture. It made me feel good that we had hope for the country,” Clinton said, reflecting on his interactions.

While in Columbus, Clinton drew contrasts between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump, underscoring the pivotal role Georgian votes could play in the election.

“You have to realize that the whole election could be decided here,” Clinton noted.

TRENDING STORIES:

The atmosphere was lively, according to those present. Political analyst Bill Crane remarked that Clinton’s visit was aimed at boosting voter enthusiasm rather than converting new voters.

“He’s more about base turnout and getting people to energize to go knock on doors and get people to vote in this early voting period and less about persuadable,” Crane said.

Republicans plan a similar strategy in Georgia with Trump scheduled for another visit to energize his support base.

“There are seven states where the election is too close to call. We could win them all. And we can lose them all. And it depends on what you want to,” Clinton emphasized.

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump will be in Georgia on Tuesday.

Harris will also be in Atlanta on Saturday, continuing the campaign trail.





©2024 Cox Media Group