Former President Trump to hold campaign rally in Cobb County on Tuesday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Tuesday in Cobb County after he tapes a town hall with Fox News in Forsyth County.

The rally will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets will be required for the event, which is general admission.

Trump plans on addressing inflation during his rally saying, “With inflation over 20%, Georgia families are spending an average of over $1,000 more per month on basic goods like gas and groceries, and have lost $29,580 on average due to Kamala’s economic policies.”

The Labor Department reported Friday that wholesale prices in the United States were unchanged last month in another sign that inflation is returning to something close to normal after years of pressuring America’s households in the wake of COVID-19.

Inflation began surging in 2021 as the economy accelerated with surprising speed out of the pandemic recession, causing severe shortages of goods and labor. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to a 23-year high. The resulting much higher borrowing costs were expected to tip the United States into recession, but they didn’t. The economy kept growing, and employers kept hiring. And inflation has kept slowing.

Last month, the Fed all but declared victory over inflation and slashed its benchmark interest rate by an unusually steep half-percentage point, its first rate cut since March 2020, when the pandemic was hammering the economy. Two more rate cuts are expected this year and four in 2025.

Vice President Kamala Harris has campaigned on more benefits for the middle class to be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, saying that would help to contain costs and deliver growth. Her team has warned that Trump’s tariffs would lead to higher prices and worsen underlying inflation challenges.

Still, the economy is one of the biggest issues that supporters on both sides of the aisle say they want to know more about from each candidate.

“The Harris-Biden administration created inflation, and Georgians know putting Kamala back in charge won’t do anything to fix it,” the Trump campaign said in a news release Saturday.

Trump was most recently in Georgia to tour Hurricane Helene damage with Gov. Brian Kemp.

Both candidates have targeted the Peach State which is seen as a toss-up in the November election.

Anyone who would like to go to the rally can CLICK HERE to get tickets.

