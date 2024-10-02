‘These are very difficult times’: Kamala Harris tours Helene storm damage in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Augusta on Wednesday to tour storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Vice President’s visit drew the attention of residents eager to see how she might assist.

Buchanan and her family were among a small group gathered at the airport as Air Force Two landed, with Harris greeting supporters alongside Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and the mayor of Augusta.

“Our fence got torn down and some of our roof is messed up,” Nadryah Buchanan told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

Buchanan voiced her hope for assistance.

“We still don’t have power. Our water pipe is broken, so we have to have that fixed, too,” Buchanan said.

After landing, Harris traveled to the Richmond County Emergency Management Office, addressing the challenges faced in the wake of the hurricane.

“I think it really does represent some of the best of what we each know can be done, especially when we coordinate around local, state, and federal responses to meet the needs of the people who must be seen and heard. These are very difficult times,” Harris said.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, Harris discussed the federal response efforts.

She followed Donald Trump, who had toured some of the damage in Valdosta, urging people to help.

“We’ve got boots on the ground in Georgia. There has been a big effort that we have made to make sure we get food, water, and generators to folks who need them after the hurricane,” Harris said.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will visit Georgia to survey the damage himself on Thursday.

