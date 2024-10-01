‘We’ve got boots on the ground’: Harris says government is sending supplies to GA following Helene

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris discussed Tuesday’s missile attack on Israel by Iran and the federal response to Hurricane Helene in an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

Elliot interviewed Harris just hours after Iran launched the missile strike.

The Vice President said their primary focus was ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel and helping Israel defend itself.

“I was actually in the Situation Room with the President for several hours with our national security team,” Harris said.

Harris emphasized the importance of standing by Israel.

“It is important that we as the United States stand with Israel and its right to defend itself, especially against Iran which poses a threat to American interests and American personnel in the region,” Harris said.

RELATED STORIES:

The interview also covered the impact of Hurricane Helene on South Georgia, from Valdosta to Augusta.

Harris mentioned her ongoing communication with Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I have been in touch with the governor. I actually spoke with him. I’ve been getting regular briefings at FEMA,” Harris said.

She assured that federal agencies are working to send relief supplies to affected areas, including Valdosta.

This comes after her opponent, former President Donald Trump, visited Valdosta and criticized the Biden administration for not moving supplies quickly enough.

“They have to focus over here. It’s too big. This is a really bad one, and the governor is doing a good job, but he’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“We’ve got boots on the ground in Georgia. There has been a big effort that we have made to make sure we get food, water and generators to folks who need them after the hurricane,” Harris said.

RELATED NEWS:

Many people in Asheville area have no cell service following Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group