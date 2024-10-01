Hurricane Helene: Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as recovery efforts continue

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to extend his state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor’s initial declaration issued a state of emergency through Oct. 2. It has now been extended until Oct. 9.

The order essentially frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with preparation, response and recovery before and after a storm.

Kemp has been steadily approving more Georgia National Guard troops being sent across the state to assist in recovery efforts.

On Saturday and Monday, Kemp surveyed the damage in Valdosta and Augusta.

State officials say that at least 25 Georgians have died as a result of Helene moving through the state.

You can read the governor’s full order below.

