Tropical Storm Helene: Former Pres. Trump to visit Valdosta, provide relief supplies

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump announced he’d be visiting Valdosta on Monday in the wake of Helene’s damage to Georgia.

According to a release from the former president’s presidential campaign, Trump will receive a “briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene” and give remarks during the visit.

While in Valdosta, the former president will help distribute relief supplies.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a disaster declaration for parts of Georgia that were expected to be impacted by Helene. President Joe Biden upgraded a federal major disaster declaration to a full emergency declaration as the storm bore down on the state after making landfall in Florida.

In the days following Helene’s path through the southeast United States, the toll of lives lost and damage dealt has grown, with 64 now confirmed dead across several states and damages measured as much as $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage according to Moody’s Analytics.

