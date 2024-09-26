Hurricane Helene: Pres. Biden declares federal emergency for Georgia as storm bears down on state

GEORGIA — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the State of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Helene’s anticipated landfall on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state in anticipation of the storm’s potential impacts.

While Tuesday’s declaration approved federal funds for residents in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties, the announcement Thursday expanded which areas would be eligible for assistance after the storm.

Now, the following counties will be able to get direct federal assistance at 75% federal funding:

Atkinson Baker Banks Ben Hill Berrien Brooks Calhoun Cherokee Clay Clinch Coffee Cook Crisp Dawson Decatur Dooly Dougherty Early Echols Fannin Forsyth Franklin Gilmer Grady Habersham Hall Irwin Jackson Lanier Lee Lowndes Lumpkin Macon Miller Mitchell Pickens Pulaski Quitman Rabun Randolph Schley Seminole Stephens Stewart Sumter Terrell Thomas Tift Towns Turner Union Webster White Wilcox Worth

The declaration also allows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts “which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act” as well a stake actions to save lives, protect property and public health and safety while “lessening or averting the threat of catastrophe.”

Mass care reimbursements and federal assistance at 75% federal funding will also be available to residents of the following counties:

Appling Bacon Baldwin Barrow Bartow Bibb Bleckley Brantley Burke Butts Camden Carroll Catoosa Charlton Chattahoochee Chattooga Clarke Clayton Cobb Columbia Coweta Crawford Dade DeKalb Dodge Douglas Elbert Emanuel Fayette Floyd Fulton Glascock Glynn Gordon Greene Gwinnett Hancock Haralson Harris Hart Heard Henry Houston Jasper Jeff Davis Jefferson Jenkins Johnson Jones Lamar Laurens Lincoln Madison Marion McDuffie Meriwether Monroe Montgomery Morgan Murray Muscogee Newton Oconee Oglethorpe Paulding Peach Pierce Pike Polk Putnam Richmond Rockdale Screven Spalding Talbot Taliaferro Taylor Telfair Toombs Treutlen Troup Twiggs Upson Walker Walton Ware Warren Washington Wayne Wheeler Whitfield Wilkes Wilkinson

In a more limited capacity, though still at 75% of federal funding, public assistance emergency protective measures will be provided to Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall counties.

Kevin A. Wallace of FEMA was appointed to coordinate the federal response in areas impacted by Helene.

