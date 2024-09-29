Another tropical system could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week

ATLANTA — Just days after Helene moved through Georgia, leaving major damage, flooding and at least 17 lost lives, another tropical system could be moving in.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean. If the system develops it would likely move into the Gulf of Mexico later in the week.

The exact path, strength and timing of this system is still unclear. But Nitz says if it were to impact Georgia, it would be at the end of next week and into the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 will monitor the system throughout the week and give you all the latest information to keep you and your family safe as more becomes clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tropical system forming in the Caribbean

It’s unclear if it will form into a named storm

Exact path, strength and timing are also unclear

Could have effects in Georgia late next week

