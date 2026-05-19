2 daycare workers accused of biting, hitting 1-year-old

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County daycare employees have warrants out for their arrest. Snellville police say video shows them hitting and biting a toddler.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with the young boy’s mom on Saturday for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. She wants the daycare shut down.

In the video, you can see a KoolKids Academy daycare employee in Snellville allegedly bite a 1-year-old boy, leaving him in tears. Another employee is seen on a surveillance camera hitting the same toddler in the head.

Tykara Whitehead is the mother of Mayzyn, the little boy in the video.

She said the alleged assaults happened last Monday. However, Whitehead said she did not learn about both incidents until the state’s Division of Family and Children Services showed up to her home late Thursday night.

“You see your kids go in there and they’re happy, playing. Posting on Procare every day, look at your child having so much fun,” Whithead said. “This is what they’re eating, this is what they’re doing, but you’re not showing them getting bit in the office by the staff.”

The daycare owner released a statement that reads in part:

“At this time, the academy is fully cooperating with bright from the start, DFCS, and law enforcement regarding this matter. Relevant original video records and documentation have already been provided directly to the appropriate authorities for formal review.”

“It’s hard and to watch it over and over and to know that these kids are innocent. It’s sad,” Whithead said. “Getting them shut down that’s my goal.”

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The mother also plans to take legal action. But right now, she told James she is thankful that a former employee blew the whistle about what was happening inside the daycare.

“And hopefully once this gets out and all these other parents see this and the video they will not want their children there either,” Whithead said.

Snellville police have issued warrants for 54-year-old Monique Blackwood and 22-year-old Trejah Cross.

Blackwood faces child cruelty and simple battery charges for allegedly biting Mayzyn. Cross, who was seen hitting the toddler, faces a simple battery charge.

James received the following from Bright from the Start which is part of the Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning.

“Please be advised that the allegation was received from DFCS, and an intake was entered for this incident on May 12 regarding a staff member biting a one-year-old child. The incident is currently under open investigation. The program also submitted a Required Report yesterday concerning this incident.”

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