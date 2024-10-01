Hurricane Helene: Governor suspends gas tax following storm

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order suspending the state’s gas tax following Hurricane Helene.

In the order, it says that Helene “has negatively impacted the supply chain of goods and services to impacted areas and the social and economic well-being of Georgia’s residents.”

The suspension will save drivers about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

It will take several days for Georgians to see an impact on prices.

The order will take effect on Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. and will last through the state of emergency, which ends next week.

