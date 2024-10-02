Hurricane Helene: President Biden to survey damage in Georgia this week

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is surveying the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The White House has just confirmed that after the president finishes there, he will survey damage in Georgia and Florida on Thursday.

“I can announce that tomorrow, the President will visit impacted communities in Florida and Georgia,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media on Wednesday afternoon.

There are no specific details on his visit.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Augusta, one of Georgia’s hardest-hit communities, to survey damage on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump paid a visit to Valdosta in south Georgia on Monday.

At least 25 Georgians lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Helene’s effects on the state.

Metro Atlanta and other parts of north Georgia experienced unprecedented flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the City of Atlanta alone saw more than 25 billion gallons of rainfall between Wednesday and Friday last week.

At one point, more than 1,000,000 people were without power. That number is still in the hundreds of thousands nearly a week later.

Hurricane Helene: Atlanta neighbors still working to get their homes back to normal

