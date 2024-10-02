WSB Convoy of Care about to hit the road with tons of supplies

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Many Channel 2 Action News viewers dropped off donations for Georgia storm victims at WSB-TV studios today to activate Convoy of Care.

This major disaster relief project will bring much-needed supplies to communities in Valdosta and Augusta, GA. It will also help other communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Allan Overton and his wife Candace believe you help your neighbor, even when the neighbors are 250 miles away.

“It’s the right thing to do. Regardless of whether I know people there or not, it’s just the right thing to do,” Allan Overton told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

In the parking lot of Chamblee First United Methodist Church Wednesday, the WSB-TV Convoy of Care was in action.

Orlando Lynch of Atlanta Peach Movers said, “Can you imagine? You wake up one day and your life has turned upside down and you’re fighting for survival. Who would have thought?”

It was the thought that Hurricane Helene would trigger such a catastrophe.

“It is devastating,” Annie McGinn said.

She wanted to do all she could to help.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Atlanta nonprofit Caring For Others is sending desperately needed supplies to south Georgia. Channel 2 viewers like McGinn brought essentials by the carload, and Atlanta Peach Movers will haul them by the truckload.

The church was one of six collection sites.

“Got family in Valdosta and colleagues all over Augusta. We have five different United Methodist churches doing the same kind of mobilization in the Augusta area,” Pastor Blair Zant said.

The trucks can hold 10 pallets full of supplies, and up to a ton per pallet. They may end up with 10 full box trucks and a semi-trailer.

Allan and Candace Overton say it’s the least they can do—for the neighbors.

“It’s a beginning. It’s a beginning. As long as they keep getting the trucks and taking supplies, we’ll keep donating,” Candace Overton said.

To make a financial contribution to the mission, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rich Homie Quan: Cause of death for Atlanta rapper release Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the medical examiner’s office.





©2024 Cox Media Group