Mother of 3 found dead along I-75. Prosecutors say her boyfriend told a friend he did it

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces murder charges in his girlfriend’s death after her body was dumped in Georgia. Prosecutors say he confessed to a friend that he killed her.

Brooke Killings’ family reported her missing on Aug. 17. Four days later, Chattanooga police found Brooke Killings’ body in the woods off Interstate 75 in Catoosa County.

Police arrested and charged her boyfriend, 29-year-old Demarcus Napier, in her death.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WTVC learned new details on Tuesday at a preliminary hearing for Napier.

Prosecutors accused Napier of shooting Killings at his house before he dumped her body in duct-taped trash bags, WTVC reported.

During the hearing, the state presented some of the evidence including photos of blood in his driveway and car and photos of trash bags in his bedroom. Prosecutors said they found a receipt that listed the trash bags, duct tape, a shovel and some grapes.

After her body was dumped, prosecutors said Napier’s friend came over to his house and he confessed to shooting someone else and panicked.

A witness testified that Napier and his friend “hooked up,” inside the house, WTVC reported. A judge denied Napier bond.

Killings’ family says she served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before she took a job at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. She leaves behind three children, ages 2 to 11 years old.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help her children.

