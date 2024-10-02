BIOLAB FIRE: Chlorine levels around factory site ‘above the action level,’ state officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Chlorine levels around the BioLab factor that burned down over the weekend continue to be at elevated levels as crews works to clear the chemicals causing a massive plume in that area.

“Overnight, monitoring around the BioLab facility detected some exceedances above the action level for chlorine,” the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security said in a news release.

The agency said crews at the site have made progress neutralizing the chemicals from the factory.

“As the neutralization process continues, periodic increases in chlorine levels around the facility are expected,” GEMA said.

The agency also said that a Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer is being brought to the fire site.

The TAGA is a “self-contained mobile laboratory capable of real-time monitoring of outdoor air or emissions.”

GEMA also warned that people across the Atlanta area could wake up to hazy conditions and the smell of chlorine on Thursday morning.

“The current weather models show the winds will begin to shift from the east to the west after sunset Wednesday. Smoke is predicted to settle toward the ground as it moves toward Atlanta. There is a high likelihood that people across Metro Atlanta will wake up on Thursday morning seeing haze and smelling chlorine,” GEMA said.

The EPA has also set up a special section on its website with air monitoring results near the BioLab site. It includes 8 air quality sensors clustered nearby.

People who have a non-emergency reaction to the smells can call the special hotline set up by the Georgia Poison Center to discuss what they should do at 404-856-6252.

