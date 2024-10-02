HURRICANE HELENE: This is how to apply for federal assistance from the storm

ATLANTA — People across Georgia are still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene and many are going to need assistance from the federal government.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that President Joe Biden will be coming to Georgia on Thursday to tour some of the damage in our and Vice President Kamala Harris is in August on Wednesday to tour the damage left by the storm there.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm hitting last week, and Biden declared a national emergency for Georgia.
So how do you apply for federal assistance?
The easiest way is to go through FEMA’s website by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.
If you do not have online access, you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
You can also schedule an in-person appointment to help with an application.
Here is what you will need for the application process:
- Description of damage
- Address
- Your Social Security number
- Contact information
- Insurance information
- Annual household income
- Banking information
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for 41 Georgia counties in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Gov. Brian Kemp also extended the State of Emergency until Oct. 9.
Biden’s declaration allows people who live in the following counties to receive federal assistance: Appling, Brooks, Coffee, Columbia, Jefferson, Liberty, Lowndes, Pierce, Richmond, Tattnall, and Toombs.
The president extended it Tuesday afternoon to include the following counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Lincoln, McDuffie, Montgomery, Screven, Telfair, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler.
Helene made landfall last Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and quickly moved through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
