JOB ALERT: You could get hired on the spot today to work in Delta Sky Lounge

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A company is hiring on the spot Wednesday for over 100 positions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Klimb Jobs will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway in College Park.
“Across the country, we are seeing talented, experienced workers impacted by layoffs and underemployment,” said Kimberly Harris-Villalva, president of Klimb Jobs. “Our role is to respond quickly by connecting people to real jobs with real employers—opportunities that offer stability, dignity, and a clear path forward.”
The jobs will be for the Delta Sky Lounge at the airport. The open positions include bartenders, barbacks, cooks, service ambassadors, utility workers and food/buffet runners.
Candidates will need to bring two forms of identification and are encouraged to also bring a resume.
If you can’t make it out today, more events will be held throughout the year.
