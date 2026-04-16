Former ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star announces pregnancy

ATLANTA — Reality TV and former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez is expecting her second child.

Hernandez, 39, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with longtime partner DJ Balistic Beats, showing off her baby bump.

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“New beginnings 🌸 and I’m thankful,” she captioned the post.

The couple got engaged back in 2019.

Hernandez starred on the first six seasons of the hit VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and also starred in her own spinoff with former partner Stevie J.

She and Stevie J welcomed their daughter in December 2016.

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