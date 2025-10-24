‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Karlie Redd’s burglary charges dropped

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Burglary charges have been dropped against a longtime “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star months after her arrest.

Karlie Redd, whose legal name is Karlie Lewis, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on April 23.

On Thursday, Steve Sadow, who represents Lewis, said that DeKalb County prosecutors signed a “nolle prosequi” order. That means they have decided not to pursue the case anymore.

“While probable cause exists, the State is unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the order read.

Lewis said her arrest stemmed from her ongoing divorce.

“I want to clearly state that I was never guilty of the allegations made against me. These claims were completely untrue, and I was unfairly targeted by false statements made by my ex-husband,” she said in a statement.

Lewis said she thanks her legal team, family and friends for standing by her during this process.

The dismissal of all charges confirms the truth. I am thankful for my legal team, my family, my supporters, and everyone who stood by me during this difficult time.

Lewis is one of just three cast members appearing on every season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” since it began in 2012, including the currently airing 12th season.

“My focus now is on continuing my work, advocating for survivors, and moving forward with strength and grace,” she said.

