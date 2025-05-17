Manhunt underway for man accused of taking infant hostage in Hogansville, assaulting officer

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A multi-hour SWAT standoff in Hogansville is over but police say the suspect is still on the run.

According to the Hogansville Police Department, officers were called to a home on Lawrence Street around 11 p.m. on Friday to handle a reported dispute and gunshots fired.

When officers got to the home, a man ran away on foot and during the initial investigation, Hogansville police recovered a gun and narcotics.

On Saturday at 1:50 a.m., police said officers were sent back to the same home to respond to a disturbance.

When police got to the house, they found a man in a Jeep, identified as Jarmmal Cox.

Police said Cox hit a Hogansville Police Department patrol vehicle and drove off, starting a vehicle pursuit before he crashed near Dickinson Street and Green Avenue and ran off.

Police created a perimeter and the LaGrange Police Department came to help with a K-9 unit.

The K-9 unit tracked Cox to a home on Lawrence Street.

Police said they’d gotten credible information at the scene that Cox was armed and had taken an infant hostage and asked for assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

When the Coweta County SWAT Team arrived, they called for additional support from the Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team.

Officers worked to ensure the infant was safe and tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Eventually, SWAT officers entered the house and found the infant inside, safe and unharmed, police said.

However, officers said Cox had escaped before SWAT entered the home.

Now, Cox is on the run and police have warrants out for his arrest.

He faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding. Police said additional charges are expected and additional outstanding warrants were issued by other jurisdictions.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information about Cox’s location is asked to call the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648.

