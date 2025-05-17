Severe storm risk in North Georgia

Rain is coming into the metro area, with risk of severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is currently a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms for most of North Georgia.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties until 8:30am.

The main weather threats this morning are for damaging wind gusts and hail, and there is a possibility for a brief spin up tornado, though the overall risk is low.

Strong storms will produce heavy rain and the storms are expected to wind down and move south by early afternoon on Saturday.

It will be gusty and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Deon says another round of storms is coming to North Georgia, bringing the risk of severe storms.

Like Saturday, it’ll be a Level 1 of 5 risk for all of North Georgia. The main threats Sunday are expected to be damaging wind gusts and hail, but a brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Drier weather is expected to return Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees.

Here’s what to know for your Saturday:

Severe storm risk for much of North Georgia

Threats of damaging wind gust and hail

Brief spin up tornado possible but low risk overall

Heavy rain expected but storms move south by early afternoon

Highs in the mid to upper 80s

