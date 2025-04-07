Panama City Beach police promise ‘strict Spring Break’ rules for visitors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As Georgia schools let students out for Spring Break, police at a popular resort destination are warning parents and teenagers to be careful or face the consequences.

Panama City Beach police said visitors are welcome, but must follow “strict rules designed to keep the city safe.”

“We welcome responsible visitors,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a statement. “But there will be zero tolerance for illegal behavior. If you’re coming without adult supervision, know the law—or don’t come at all.”

Police said parents are strongly urged not to send underage children to the city without supervision and that they could be held responsible for their children’s actions, especially if they break the law.

The police department provided the following list of “key restrictions:”

Curfew: Under 18s must be off the streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless with an adult, going to work or attending a permitted event

Under 18s must be off the streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless with an adult, going to work or attending a permitted event Security Checkpoints at Pier Park: No large bags, weapons, alcohol, drugs or identity-concealing masks (exceptions for health, safety or religion)

No large bags, weapons, alcohol, drugs or identity-concealing masks (exceptions for health, safety or religion) Trespass Enforcement: Police will assist property owners in removing violators

Beach access will also have nighttime closures 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through April 30.

More specifically, Beach Access 25 to 36 near Pineapple Willy’s and Beach Access 58 to the last side of Calypso Condos will have the nighttime closures.

Violators could be fined up to $500, get time in jail, or both, police said.

All of the city-run parking lots will also be closed from April 10 to April 13 “to discourage large, disorderly gatherings.”

“These rules are here to protect everyone,” Talamantez said. “But if you’re underage and unsupervised, this is not the place for you.”

