8-year-old in critical condition after car hits her at Henry County school bus stop

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County student is in critical condition after a car hit her at a school bus stop, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened Thursday on Jackson Lake Road and the child had to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.

GSP told Channel 2 Action News that the girl who has not been identified, was trying to get onto her school bus, which had its red flashing lights on and showed its stop sign.

Troopers say a 25-year-old driver did not stop and hit the 8-year-old as she was crossing the road.

Henry County paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and flew her to Children’s Hospital. Troopers said she was listed in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Henry County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the girl attends Rock Spring Elementary School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and family, and we are working to provide support to the school community,” the district wrote in a statement.

