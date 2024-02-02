Busy northeast Atlanta intersection closed following crash that left 2 hospitalized, police say

ATLANTA — A northeast Atlanta intersection is shut down after officials say they are investigating a crash that left two people injured.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, officers received reports of a crash at the intersection of Sidney Marcus Blvd NE and Adina Drive NE.

When officers arrived, they located 23-year-old victims who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital, where one is stable and the other is in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the road is expected to be blocked off for a couple of hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

