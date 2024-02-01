2 shot at McEachern High School in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Schools confirms that two people have been shot at McEachern High School.

Police said that the shooting happened in the parking lot and neither victim is a current student. Neither victim has life-threatening injuries.

We have reporters and photographers headed to the scene to gather more information on this developing story

Powder Springs Police is on the scene helping Cobb School Police with the response.

It’s unclear if the shooter has been caught. Police said they have secured the campus and are working to determine the identities of the shooter or shooters.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were dozens of law enforcement officers and vehicles.

“The campus is in code red, police are on campus, and for the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted. We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available,” school officials said.

