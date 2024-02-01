Warrant: Gwinnett father knew about wife’s abuse of 8-year-old before child’s death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father charged in the death of his 8-year-old daughter appeared in court for the first time.

Gwinnett County police arrested Clay Barros Wednesday night and charged him with second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. Police previously arrested and charged his wife, Natiela Barros, with malice murder.

The judge denied bond for Natiela Barros on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Clay Barros was also denied bond and labeled as a “flight risk.”

Police responded to the couple’s home on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem for a medical call involving a child.

According to police, Natiela Barros hit 8-year-old Sayra Barros over the neck with a wooden rolling pin “10-20 times” before refusing to get her medical attention.

Investigators say Barros called the child’s father but didn’t call 911. When Sayra’s father came home, he called 911, according to police, and tried performing CPR but Sayra ultimately died at the home.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrant for Clay Barros on Thursday. It accuses him of knowing about the abuse but kept leaving his daughter unsupervised with her stepmother.

Hours before his arrest, Clay Barros spoke with Channel 2 Action News at his family’s home about his daughter’s death and his wife’s arrest.

“I can’t even put into words, you know, something that came upon her, she just lost control went above and beyond. I don’t know,” he said.

