Woman accused of using fake ID to live at Atlanta apartment complex. Now, she is on the run

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a woman who is accused of using another person’s identification to live at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police said on Jan. 3, officers received reports of a fraudulent transaction at the Optimist Lofts on Piedmont Road NE.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the property manager, who said a resident had not paid $22,560 in rent. The manager said the person appeared to be using another’s name and identification with their knowledge and consent.

According to the investigation, the suspect moved into the loft on Aug. 4, 2023, with the identification of the other individual. Police confirmed that she did not pay rent after she moved in.

Authorities said when the suspect attempted to apply for another loft using another false name, property management became suspicious of her. The suspect has since abandoned the apartment.

Police confirmed that the suspect has not been identified.

Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477

