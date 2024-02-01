Father arrested after wife accused of beating 8-year-old daughter to death in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The father of a young girl who was beaten to death on Tuesday is now also facing charges in her death.

Police responded to a home on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem for a medical call involving a child.

Investigators told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that 8-year-old Sayra Barros was home alone with her stepmother when she had a medical emergency. The stepmother called the father home who then called 911 and began CPR.

Sayra Barros was pronounced dead at the home.

On Wednesday morning, the stepmother, 34-year-old Natiela Barros, was arrested and charged with murder. Arrest warrants say she hit Sayra Barros with a wooden rolling pin “10-20 times” and refused “to get her medical care afterwards.”

She’s facing charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder.

Johnson spoke with Clay Barros, the girl’s father, at the family’s home on Wednesday.

“I can’t even put into words, you know, something that came upon her, she just lost control went above and beyond. I don’t know,” he said.

Now, Channel 2 Action News has learned that Clay Barros has also been charged in his daughter’s death.

According to jail records, he is charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Both Clay and Natiela Barros are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

