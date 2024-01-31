Stepmother arrested on murder charges after ‘suspicious death’ of 8-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

BETHLEHEM, Ga. — A 34-year-old woman is facing murder charges after an eight-year-old girl died in Gwinnett County.

On Tuesday around 2:16 p.m., Gwinnett officers were called to Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem regarding a medical call.

When officers arrived, first responders determined an eight-year-old girl was dead on the scene.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the child was home with an adult woman when she had a medical emergency.

The woman called the girl’s father who came home to find her unresponsive and began doing CPR.

Wednesday morning, police announced the arrest of Natiela Barros, 34, of Bethlehem.

Officials said Barros was the stepmother to the child and was married to the child’s biological father.

She’s facing charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder.

Details surrounding the criminal investigation are confidential, according to Georgia law.

