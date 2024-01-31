Mom banned from dropping children off at private school entrance over ‘OnlyFans’ ad on car

TAVARES, Fla. — A Central Florida woman said she has been forced to drop her children off a block from their school because her vehicle displays an ad for OnlyFans, an online subscription site that includes explicit adult content.

Michelle Cline said she advertised her OnlyFans account on her vehicle to draw more attention to her business, WFTV reported.

It attracted a whirlwind of criticism from parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares, located 41 miles northwest of Orlando.

“It’s not just a tiny little emblem on the back of a car,” Lexy Thomas, a parent of one of the school’s students, told the television station. “It is taking up the entire back windshield of two vehicles.”

Cline, who goes by the name “Piper Fawn” on the OnlyFans site, acknowledged the explicit nature of the content she is advertising, WFTV reported. She said the site is just another legitimate business and reflects the lifestyle she shares with her husband.

“My husband and I had this, you know, behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share,” Cline told the television station.

On the OnlyFans site, Cline charges a $13.99 per month fee for subscribers to view her content, although she is currently offering a 10% discount that runs through Feb. 9.

“I’m just a down-home Southern girl that likes to have a little fun on camera,” she wrote. “I hope you guys enjoy what you see! I have tan skin like an island girl.”

School officials, responding to complaints about Cline’s sign, told her not to use the school’s front entrance to drop off her children, WFTV reported. Instead, she must drop off her children across the street from the school.

“I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus,” Cline told the television station.

Some parents said that the solution is an easy one -- simply remove the decal.

“That one seemed like an easy thing to say for sure,” Cline told WFTV. “For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I didn’t break the law, I just offended people.”

Thomas was one of the offended parents.

“That’s a distraction to my children,” Thomas told the television station. “No matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

