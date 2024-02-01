Fulton murder suspect mistakenly released from jail after court hearing in Clayton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway after a Fulton County murder suspect was mistakenly released from jail by another sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Zion River Shaka, 30, has been in the Fulton County Jail since 2020.

Shaka had a court hearing scheduled in Clayton County last week, and was sent into the custody of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with instructions that he was to be returned to Fulton County following the hearing.

Instead of coming back to the Fulton County Jail, Shaka was mistakenly released, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulton County deputies are actively searching for Shaka.

Details on the murder he was initially arrested for have not been released.

Correction: A previous version of this article identified the murder suspect as a different suspect being searched for in Clayton County.

