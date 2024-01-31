3 suspects hijacked Uber driver at gunpoint, stole his car, prompting KSU lockdown, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned new information about an off-campus carjacking that put the campus of Kennesaw State University on lockdown for hours last week.

The incident was initially reported as armed suspects on campus, causing students to panic and hide in classrooms.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Cobb County Police Department Wednesday, where she learned that police believe three suspects robbed an Uber driver at gunpoint and then stole his car.

Police said Giovanni Brown and two other suspects call an Uber in DeKalb County and requested a ride to Cobb County. According to warrants, the suspects headed to the Waffle House across from KSU’s campus where they pointed guns at the driver and forced him to surrender his car. Police said the suspects told the driver to get in the trunk, but he was able to run away.

Police said the subjects then ditched the stolen car on KSU’s campus and ran off campus. Brown was arrested that night. A second suspect, 16-year-old Marquis Adams, was arrested the next day. A third suspect remains on the run.

Students said the heavy police presence on campus after the emergency alert scared them.

“I was in my room leaving, that’s when I got the text and call,” Ryan Oldham said. “We put a table in front of the window just to make sure nothing could see us through there.”

Kristen Alexander said she quickly realized the situation was serious.

“I just didn’t know how to feel that much at all until I got to the room and started getting panicked and anxious,” Alexander said.

Brown has been charged with attempted kidnapping, hijacking a vehicle and several other charges. Adams was charged with carjacking, armed robbery and aggravated assault. The third suspect who is still on the run has not been identified.

