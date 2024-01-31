Metro Atlanta city’s water tank cracks open, spilling out all its water

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The city water tank in one metro Atlanta city has cracked and is losing its water.

City officials say the tank cracked on Wednesday afternoon and they will not be able to fix it until all of the water is drained out.

A nearby business owner told the city that he heard an explosion sound and began to see water coming out of the tank.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the water pouring out of the tank.

The water is draining at a rate of about four feet per hour, meaning it will continue draining for several hours. It is estimated to be draining for at least the next seven hours.

The water is draining into a creek around the cemetery.

Local streets around the water tank are shut down.

City officials want to reassure neighbors that no one will see an increase in their water bill.

There is no word on what led to the water tank cracking.

