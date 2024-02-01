Nearly 20 people detained after reports of shots fired, investigation in South Fulton neighborhood

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of an active investigation in a South Fulton neighborhood.

South Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News that 19 people were detained on Orly Terrace Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The identities of the individuals have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were on the scene when officers began placing individuals in handcuffs outside of a South Fulton home.

According to the investigation, officers received reports of shots fired in the backyard of the home.

Police said that the home at the center of the investigation has been known to cause problems in the neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not provided information regarding the investigation or what charges, if any, the individuals detained will face.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the South Fulton Police Department for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father arrested after wife accused of beating 8-year-old daughter to death in Gwinnett County

©2023 Cox Media Group