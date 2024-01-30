Buc-ee’s officially breaks ground on new location in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It won’t be long until a new Buc-ee’s opens in coastal Georgia. The new location is expected to be one of the largest in the nation.
Action News Jax, a sister station of Channel 2 Action News, attended a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Buc-ee’s officials and the Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Action News Jax first learned about the new development back in July 2022 when economic leaders approved plans for a large travel center off Hwy 99 on Interstate 95.
Buc-ee’s later confirmed that it would build a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it one of its biggest stores.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fulton County unsure when services will resume after IT outage over the weekend
- More drivers report getting bad gas from metro Atlanta Costco locations
- ‘He wanted to serve’: Wife of Army soldier killed in drone attack in Jordan reflects on his life
The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.
The store is expected to open sometime in 2025. Brunswick will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with the Calhoun and Macon locations.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2023 Cox Media Group